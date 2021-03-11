Claire Foy and Paul Bettany have been cast in BBC One and and Amazon Studios' upcoming series A Very British Scandal, from the makers of A Very English Scandal.

The series will follow the divorce of the Duke (Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Foy). The divorce dominated the press in the 1960s amid accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture.

A Very English Scandal will also explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, attitudes toward women and how Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, kept her head held up high during the drama.

The show will run for three, hourlong episodes and will premiere on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Production will begin in the United Kingdom later this year. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Anne Sewitsky is serving as director with Chris Ballantyne as producer. Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown and Delyth Scudamore are executive producing for Blueprint Pictures, the studio behind A Very English Scandal.

Foy, Lucy Richer for BBC, Sarah Phelps, Sewitsky, Kate Triggs and Dominic Treadwell-Collins are also executive producing.

"Im so excited to work with Anne, Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story how often shame, judgment and controversy surround a woman's sexuality," Foy said in a statement.

"I'm delighted to be working with the remarkable Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their very complicated lives. I'm also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios," Bettany said.

Foy is best known for starring as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's The Crown. Bettany recently reprised his role as Marvel hero Vision in Disney+'s WandaVision.