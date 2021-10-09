Starz released the first official trailer for Season 6 of its historical romance drama, Outlander, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minutelong preview was unveiled at New York Comic Con and is now available online.

"The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser's Ridge," a synopsis of the trailer said. "The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family."

Cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy and John Bell participated virtually from Europe in the NYCC panel discussion about the show.

Actor Sam Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon appeared in person at the event.

The show will return with fresh episodes in early 2022. It is based on Gabaldon's fantasy novels and set in the 18th century. The ninth book is due out in November.

Season 5 aired in 2020 and Season 7 is already in the works.

The story follows Claire, a British World War II nurse -- and later a surgeon -- who is magically transported to 1700s Scotland, where she falls in love with Jamie, a Scottish Highlands warrior.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

After being separated for decades in their respective eras, Claire goes back in time, reunites with Jamie and starts a new life with him in the American colonies.