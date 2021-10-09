Claire and Jamie prepare for war in 'Outlander' Season 6 trailer
UPI News Service, 10/09/2021
Starz released the first official trailer for Season 6 of its historical romance drama, Outlander, on Saturday.
The minutelong preview was unveiled at New York Comic Con and is now available online.
"The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser's Ridge," a synopsis of the trailer said. "The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family."
