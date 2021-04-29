Claara Galle, Julio Pena to star in Netflix's 'A Traves De Mi Ventana'
UPI News Service, 04/29/2021
Claara Galle and Julio Pena Fernandez will star in Spanish teenage romance movie, A Traves De Mi Ventana, Netflix announced Thursday. The movie title translates in English as Through My Window.
ADVERTISEMENT
The film is based on Ariana Godoy's Wattpad books.
Galle stars as Raquel, who has had a longtime crush on her neighbor, Ares, played by Pena, who she secretly watches but has never spoken to. She hopes to get Ares to fall in love with her, according to a Netflix summary.
Eric Masip, Hugo Arbues, Guillermo Iasheras and Natalia Azahara Daniela will co-star in the movie.
Netflix has also announced three other new Spanish series, including Veronica Fernandez and Laura Sarmineto's Intimidad, a drama series about four women caught in a scandal involving sex and politics; Victor Sierra and Xose Morais' Baruca about a prison under siege; and Irma Correa-adapted Si lo hubiera sabido (If Only), about a women who time travels into the past after a decade in an unhappy relationship.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.