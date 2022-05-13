South Korean singer and rapper CL is back with a new music video.

The 31-year-old K-pop star released a video for the song "Chuck" on Friday.

The "Chuck" video shows CL take over a ranch with a group of backup dancers. CL performs a choreographed dance routine and is also seen atop a horse.

"Chuck" appears on CL's debut studio album, Alpha, released in October. The album features the singles "Hwa"/"5 Star," "Spicy," "Lover Like Me" and "Tie a Cherry."

Alpha is CL's first full-length album as a solo artist.

The singer came to fame with the girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016.

In addition to music, CL had a guest role in Season 2 of the FXX series Dave.