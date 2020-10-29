South Korean singer and rapper CL performed her new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 29-year-old recording artist, a former member of the girl group 2NE1, performed the song "Hwa" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

CL gave a remote performance from the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul. She was joined by several backup dancers in black outfits.

"Hwa" appears on CL's forthcoming album, Alpha. She discussed the album, her first full solo album, during the interview.

"I've been a performer for as long as I can remember, but this is my first album," CL confirmed. "So I'm excited about that, that I could be creative and free and share all my music and performances with my fans. Finally."

Alpha also features the single "5 Star."

CL came to fame with 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016. She is known for the solo singles "The Baddest Female" and "Lifted."