The O.C. creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are developing a new series for Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it ordered the new drama series City on Fire.

City on Fire is based on the Garth Risk Hallberg novel of the same name. Schwartz and Savage will write, create and executive produce the series and serve as showrunners.

City on Fire centers on the murder of Samantha Cicciaro, an NYU student who is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July in 2003.

"As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep," an official synopsis reads.

City on Fire is the first series to emerge from Schwartz and Savage's first-look deal with Apple.

Schwartz and Savage are also known for creating the CW series Gossip Girl. The pair will executive produce the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot at HBO Max, which released a first trailer in June.