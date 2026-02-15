Kathy kickstarted the conversation by joking, "I don't really know what's going on in the world of Mel and Peg because they have blocked me, and I don't know why."
"I, too, have been blocked by Peg and Mel," Cindy revealed, "and I have been for a long time."
While Kathy said she's "still trying to figure out why" she was blocked by The Golden Bachelor Season 2 couple, Cindy admitted the disconnection has "been a blessing."
Cindy went on to explain, "But I do hear what's going on because Bachelor Nation is a real thing. I have people watching my back from afar, and people who don't know me will message me and say, 'Hey, this is what they're saying, and this is a rumor that they're spreading.'"
Cindy said while she appreciates that, she's "really grateful not to have to witness it firsthand."
"I've given my perspective, I've been asked for my perspective, I've told the truth, and you may have a different perspective -- and you're allowed to have a different perspective -- but you can't argue with truth," Cindy declared.
Kathy and Susan asked Cindy why she thinks Mel and Peg continue to talk about her when they claim to be happy in their post-show relationship.
"Why bother? If I met the guy of my dreams... I wouldn't be wasting time talking about the runner-up of anything. I would just be moved on," Kathy noted.
Cindy, seemingly in agreement, decided to go "one step further" in her response.
"If you're in love with Peg and it's always been Peg, why do you give a flip if I walked out on you?" Cindy said.
Cindy -- who quit Mel's season of The Golden Bachelor during her Fantasy Suite date, leaving Peg as the last woman standing -- added, "I think both cannot be true and he's going to have to figure out which one it is, but you can't make both of them true."
Cindy acknowledged that Mel and Peg appear to have "a pretty strong relationship" now -- and "more power to them" for that.
"But if it's that way, it was not from the get-go. It was not from the cheer [group date], it was not from whatever he tries to say. It just wasn't," Cindy insisted.
"So I don't know. You could talk to me about your perspective, but the truth is still the truth."
Cindy admitted she's actually "lost sleep" over some of Peg's recent media comments.
"She posted that I was lying and that the truth will come out," Cindy recalled.
Kathy asked Cindy what she was lying about, and Cindy replied, "I encourage you to go watch [our episodes] with [them], and there's nothing she can point to... I have no clarity about it, and I listened with intent!"
Cindy therefore pleaded with Mel and Peg to leave her name out of the conversation going forward.
"I went on this podcast today to say, 'I'm putting a stop to it today.' She's going to have to put a stop to it. She's going to have to stop talking about it," Cindy declared, adding how she's been nothing but "positive" in her interviews.
Cindy confessed that while her breakup with Mel was "a heartbreak," she's never thrown shade at Mel and Peg's relationship.
"I'm glad I left before Fantasy Suites. I'm meant for something else... and [Mel] has found happiness, and I just wish that they would just have their happiness and leave me out of it," Cindy explained.
She concluded, "I do wish Mel the very best... and it's just time to move on."
Cindy decided to leave The Golden Bachelor because Mel had trouble verbalizing his feelings for her and picturing their future together.
Mel also told Cindy -- who seemed to be in love with Mel -- that he couldn't see himself getting engaged for two more years, and that's not what she was anticipating or wanted to hear.
Mel therefore continued on hisThe Golden Bachelor journey with only Peg. Peg got to meet his two sons, and then at the Final Rose Ceremony, he gave Peg a promise ring.
She added during her chat with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, "If I'm looking for a relationship, you are not going to give this woman a promise ring!... I don't think Mel has any intention of ever getting married."