Actor Cillian Murphy is working on another film with his frequent collaborator, writer-director Christopher Nolan.

Best known for his starring role in the TV series Peaky Blinders, Murphy previously appeared in Nolan's movies Dunkirk, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, The Dark Knight and Batman Begins.

Universal Pictures announced Friday that Murphy will play scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb, in Nolan's next thriller.

Based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film is set for theatrical release in North America on July 21, 2023.

"Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas' films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve," Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience."

Nolan's most recent film was the 2020 time-travel drama, Tenet.