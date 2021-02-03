A public viewing for Cicely Tyson is scheduled for Feb. 15 in New York, the late actress' manager said Wednesday.

Tyson will lie in repose at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Manhattan.

"COVID-19 protocols will be in place for this walk-by. Masks and social-distancing are mandatory. No photographs will be permitted," a news release said.

Tyson, 96, died Jan. 28.

She was best known for her roles in Twelve Angry Men, Odds Against Tomorrow, The Comedians, A Man Called Adam, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, Sounder, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Roots and The Women of Brewster Place.

Her credits also included The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, Trip to Bountiful, Bustin' Loose, Fried Green Tomatoes, Hoodlum and Madam Secretary.

In recent years, she was a frequent collaborator of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry. They worked together on Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married Too? and Alex Cross.

In addition to earning three Emmys, a Tony and SAG Award, she was presented with an honorary Oscar in 2018 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Tyson's book, Just as I Am: A Memoir, was published last week.