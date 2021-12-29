Ciara says her kids will stay up to watch her on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The 36-year-old singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she teased "sweet surprises" and "amazing performers" to come during this year's special.

Ciara has two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Win Harrison, 17 months, with her husband, Russell Wilson. She also has a son, Future Zahir, 7, with her ex-fiance, Future.

On GMA, Ciara said her kids are looking forward to seeing her host the New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration in Los Angeles.

"It's such a special thing and treat for me to do the show every year. The New Year's Rockin' Eve is always special, and so the kids have to stay up and see Mommy," Ciara said.

"They hang on as long as they can and when they go to sleep, they go down. But it's always a special treat for me, and for them too," she added.

2021 marks Ciara's fifth year hosting the Los Angeles event. The singer said there is an "amazing show" planned for this year.

"It's going to be a celebration, so many sweet surprises, amazing performers," Ciara said. "At my stage in LA, we're going to have Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, we're gonna have Polo G. It's gonna be Maneskin, Walker Hayes."

"It's going to be insane. It's going to be incredible energy," she added. "We're gonna have a good time and dance the night away."

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy will host the New York celebration in Times Square. The special will air Friday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.