Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson say it's a "blessing" to be able to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old singer and 31-year-old NFL football star discussed their pledge to give 10 million more meals via the "Meals Up" initiative while appearing remotely on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America.

Ciara and Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, initially announced in March that they were donating 1 million meals to Food Lifeline in Seattle, Wash., through Feeding America.

The couple said at the end of March that they will give 10 million more meals via "Meals Up" with Wheels Up to Feeding America.

"Obviously, the world is going through so much right now and America is going through so much," Wilson said on GMA.

"I think, for us, to just try to find a way to make a little bit of a difference has been important to us and heavy on our hearts," he added. "We've been really hoping and praying for America, for all of us to come together."

Ciara said she and Wilson feel grateful that they're able to give back.

"It was a blessing that we were able to," she said. "I think that's one of the things that we think about in this time -- while it's tough for all of us, obviously we're all in the same boat, it's a blessing to know that we're able to give in a time like this."

