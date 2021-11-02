Ciara Renee will be taking on the lead role of Jenna in Broadway's Waitress starting on Nov. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renee is taking over for Jennifer Nettles , who will have her last performance as Jenna on Nov. 24.

Nettles returned to Broadway in September to star as Jenna in replacement of Sara Bareilles, who created the musical.

Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through Jan. 9.

The current Broadway cast also includes Eric Anderson, Ashley Blanchet, Nik Dodani, Erich Bergen, Dakin Matthews, Maiesha McQueen and Ben Thompson.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name and follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Jenna enters a baking contest in a nearby county and begins an unexpected romance as she looks for a way to escape.

Renee will also next star in independent film Paint, alongside Owen Wilson, and independent dramedy Deborah. Renee played Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway and was a series regular on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow.