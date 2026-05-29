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Ciara Miller reportedly still undecided about returning to 'Summer House'

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/29/2026



Ciara Miller apparently still hasn't decided if she's going to return to amid the scandal in which her ex, West Wilson, recently confirmed he's dating her former bestie Amanda Batula.



ADVERTISEMENT "Ciara is thinking about coming back to the house," a source



The insider pointed out how Ciara, 30, is "going to be busy with Dancing with the Stars and Love Island" this year.



Ciara was recently



While the source said Ciara "hasn't made a final decision yet" about her future on , she is "leaning towards going back for one more season."



Part 1 of 's tenth-season reunion just aired Tuesday, May 26 on Bravo, and if Ciara does come back for Season 11, "there is a chance she will face Amanda and West" again, according to the source.



The cast, however, reportedly believes Ciara won't reprise her role on so she doesn't have to deal with the couple.



The source told Us that Bravo plans to start filming Season 11 in July, although the official cast has yet to be determined.



"Producers have not made a final decision [about the cast]," the source said.



While Ciara still has a big decision to make, her estranged husband Kyle Cooke reportedly "wants to go back to the show" following their January split.



(Ciara and Kyle broke up after four years of marriage, just weeks before Amanda and West went public with their romance in late March.)



"Producers may not even ask West to come back because he was lying to them about other women he was dating and producers are not happy that he's been lying to everyone," the source claimed.



"Kyle, Ciara, the rest of the cast have been vulnerable, at least about who they were dating."

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West revealed on the May 25 episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast that he recently had a face-to-face chat with Kyle.



"I'm not going to say [we're] good. Nothing's, like, perfect right now, but we talked for like three hours," West said, according to the magazine.



"I offered. I was like, 'Dude, I'm not trying to get to a better place with you for this f-cking show. I do care about you as a friend, and this doesn't need to be filmed.'"



The men's meet-up, however, was reportedly filmed for either or In The City.



"Kyle was like, 'This all happened. Our lives have been on camera. Might as well just film it,'" he continued.



According to a second source, West was the one who reached out to his co-star to hash things out and apologize, but Kyle -- who felt upset and betrayed -- needs more time to process things.



Kyle is reportedly "more upset" with West than Amanda, because West "took advantage of Amanda during a vulnerable time with Kyle."



"Kyle will accept all of it in time and plans on taking the high road because if there's real love between Amanda and West, he won't stand in between that," according to the second source.



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"She may talk to Amanda again, but it's going to be very difficult for the cast to be friends with Amanda and West and trust them the same way as they did before," the second source explained.



"So it may mean parting ways for a lot of them."



West and Amanda have been receiving backlash from fans for their relationship.



An insider had told Us in April that West and Ciara were hooking up as recently as "three to four weeks ago" -- when Ciara didn't know about his romance with Amanda.



West later insisted there was no "overlap" between his intimate moments with Ciara and Amanda.



"I think it's still a shock to the system and people feel betrayed," West explained on the "Show Me Something" podcast. "I'm not trying to convince anyone that their feelings don't matter."



Part 2 of 's Season 10 reunion will air Tuesday, June 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Ciara Miller apparently still hasn't decided if she's going to return to amid the scandal in which her ex, West Wilson, recently confirmed he's dating her former bestie Amanda Batula."Ciara is thinking about coming back to the house," a source told Us Weekly. "Likely for one last season to prove a point."The insider pointed out how Ciara, 30, is "going to be busy with Dancing with the Stars and Love Island" this year.Ciara was recently announced as one of the celebrities competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she's also set to co-host Love Island USA Aftersun with Tefi Pessoa.While the source said Ciara "hasn't made a final decision yet" about her future on , she is "leaning towards going back for one more season."Part 1 of 's tenth-season reunion just aired Tuesday, May 26 on Bravo, and if Ciara does come back for Season 11, "there is a chance she will face Amanda and West" again, according to the source.The cast, however, reportedly believes Ciara won't reprise her role on so she doesn't have to deal with the couple.The source told Us that Bravo plans to start filming Season 11 in July, although the official cast has yet to be determined."Producers have not made a final decision [about the cast]," the source said.While Ciara still has a big decision to make, her estranged husband Kyle Cooke reportedly "wants to go back to the show" following their January split.(Ciara and Kyle broke up after four years of marriage, just weeks before Amanda and West went public with their romance in late March.)"Producers may not even ask West to come back because he was lying to them about other women he was dating and producers are not happy that he's been lying to everyone," the source claimed."Kyle, Ciara, the rest of the cast have been vulnerable, at least about who they were dating."West revealed on the May 25 episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast that he recently had a face-to-face chat with Kyle."I'm not going to say [we're] good. Nothing's, like, perfect right now, but we talked for like three hours," West said, according to the magazine."I offered. I was like, 'Dude, I'm not trying to get to a better place with you for this f-cking show. I do care about you as a friend, and this doesn't need to be filmed.'"The men's meet-up, however, was reportedly filmed for either or In The City."Kyle was like, 'This all happened. Our lives have been on camera. Might as well just film it,'" he continued.According to a second source, West was the one who reached out to his co-star to hash things out and apologize, but Kyle -- who felt upset and betrayed -- needs more time to process things.Kyle is reportedly "more upset" with West than Amanda, because West "took advantage of Amanda during a vulnerable time with Kyle.""Kyle will accept all of it in time and plans on taking the high road because if there's real love between Amanda and West, he won't stand in between that," according to the second source.As for the rest of the cast, Lindsay Hubbard is "debating" whether to have a serious talk with Amanda following the scandal."She may talk to Amanda again, but it's going to be very difficult for the cast to be friends with Amanda and West and trust them the same way as they did before," the second source explained."So it may mean parting ways for a lot of them."West and Amanda have been receiving backlash from fans for their relationship.An insider had told Us in April that West and Ciara were hooking up as recently as "three to four weeks ago" -- when Ciara didn't know about his romance with Amanda.West later insisted there was no "overlap" between his intimate moments with Ciara and Amanda."I think it's still a shock to the system and people feel betrayed," West explained on the "Show Me Something" podcast. "I'm not trying to convince anyone that their feelings don't matter."Part 2 of 's Season 10 reunion will air Tuesday, June 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo. SUMMER HOUSE MORE SUMMER HOUSE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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