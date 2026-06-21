Ciara -- who dated West on Season 8 of Summer House before their December 2023 split -- has yet to confirm whether she'll be returning.
West's alleged departure from Summer House comes amid scrutiny over his new relationship with his co-star Amanda Batula, who used to be good friends with Ciara. (Amanda also just announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke in January after four years of marriage.)
Given there was still tension and conversations to be had amongst the Season 10 cast members, Bravo decided to air a bonus episode featuring post-reunion footage, Summer House: The Aftermath, on Tuesday, June 16.
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"I think she got hit the hardest by all of this -- personally, emotionally, the toll that it took on her," Noah said of Ciara.
"She has been incredibly open and vulnerable on our air, and when somebody gives that much of themselves and keeps getting knocked down again, it hurts all of us. I felt terrible for what she's gone through."
But Noah -- who also oversees Love Island -- said it felt great to give Ciara the opportunity to co-host Aftersun.
"She did a fantastic job on in the premiere episode... that was great. And I think she deserved the last word in this situation," he noted.