Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Ciara has joined the star-studded cast of The Color Purple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment Weekly and Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Ciara will star as the adult version of Nettie in Blitz Bazawule's upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical. The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey will portray the younger version of the same character in the film.

"Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple. Truly grateful," Ciara wrote on Twitter.

Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson also are set to star in the film as Sofia, Celie and Shug Avery, respectively.

Other cast members include: Colman Domingo as Mister; Corey Hawkins as Harpo; H.E.R. as Squeak; Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister; David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery; Tamela J. Mann as First Lady; Phylicia Mpasi as Young Celie; Deon Cole as Alfonso; and Stephen Hill as Buster.

The Color Purple, which is set to begin shooting this month in Georgia, is being produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey . Spielberg directed the 1985 film of the same name that Winfrey starred in. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones also will produce the project.

This version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel follows American Idol winner Barrino as Celie, who navigates Southern life in the early 1900s.

The film is slated for a December 2023 theatrical release.