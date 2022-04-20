NBC Universal announced the start of production on Season 2 of Chucky on Wednesday. The TV spinoff of the Child's Play movies airs on both USA and Syfy.

Fiona Dourif's name was not on the list. The season finale left her character, Nica, trapped with Tiffany (Tilly) who had amputated both her arms and legs. She is the daughter of Brad Dourif, who voices Chucky the killer doll.

Arthur, Arnarson and Lind play high schoolers who come into possession of the possessed Chucky doll and try to stop him. Woods plays Lind's mother and is her real-life mother.

Vincent and Elise return as their characters from the films. Andy Barclay (Vincent) was terrorized by Chucky as a child and Kyle (Elise) was his foster sister.