USA Network and Syfy have renewed Chucky for a second season. The season finale airs Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Chucky follows seven films that began with 1988's Child's Play and most recently 2017's Cult of Chucky. A 2019 remake was unrelated to the show.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,'" Chucky creator Don Mancini said in a statement. "Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'"

Chucky is a child's doll possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif). The cable show had series stars Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent and Christine Elise return. Mancini wrote all of the films and directed Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult.

New actors Zackary Arthur, Bji¶rgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Teo Briones starred in the series as teenagers who encounter Chucky. Chucky murders their friends and parents throughout the series episodes.

Chucky airs simultaneously on USA and Syfy. The season will stream on Peacock beginning Wednesday.