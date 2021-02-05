Christopher Plummer, an Oscar, Tony and Emmy-award winning actor best known for his role in The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 91.

The actor died peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side, his family confirmed to Deadline.

Plummer's friend and manager Lou Pitt also confirmed his death to Variety.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us," Pitt said in a statement.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Plummer portrayed Captain Georg von Trapp in 1965's The Sound of Music. He won an Oscar for his role in 2010's Beginners, making him the oldest actor ever to win an Oscar for supporting actor.

Plummer also notably starred in films The Insider, 12 Monkeys, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered County, A Beautiful Mind, All the Money in the World, Knives Out, The Man Who Would Be King, Battle of Britain, Waterloo, Fall of the Roman Empire, National Treasure and provided voice work on Up, An American Tale and the Madeline television series.

Plummer made it onto Broadway with 1954's Henry V. He won two Tony Awards for musical Cyrano and Barrymore, a play based on the life of John Barrymore. Plummer also portrayed the titular roles in King Lear and Macbeth.

Plummer earned Emmys for miniseries The Moneychangers and Madeline and made television appearances in Hamlet at Elsinore, The Thornbirds, Nuremberg, Little Moon of Alban, Departures and Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight.