Christopher Eccleston is to reprise his role of Doctor Who in a series of 12 "audio adventures," the project's producers announced Sunday.

"After 15 years, it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing," Eccleston said in a statement, referring to his brief stint on the iconic sci-fi television show.

Big Finish Productions said Sunday the episodes will be voiced by full casts and released in four boxed sets, starting in May.

"I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish," said Big Finish's Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery.

"And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us -- and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor."

The coronavirus pandemic has caused live-action TV and film productions to shut down around the world in recent months, leaving many actors to pursue voice work or tape their live performances remotely via video-conference technology.

Eccleston, 56, is also known for his roles in the TV shows Heroes and The Leftovers.