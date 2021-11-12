AMC and AMC+ will celebrate the holidays with a new "Best Christmas Ever" lineup.

The network released a list Friday of over 55 titles and more than 575 hours of holiday programming that will air on AMC and stream on AMC+ beginning Nov. 29.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo will host the celebration.

"Best Christmas Ever" highlights include "Wonka Wonderland" on Nov. 29, which will feature back-to-back showings of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The "Candy Coated Christmas" marathon Dec. 3 will feature John Candy films including Planes Trains & Automobiles, Summer Rental, The Great Outdoors and National Lampoon's Vacation.

Dec. 3 will also mark the premiere of Keira Knightley 's new film Silent Night, directed by Camille Griffin. The movie follows a woman (Knightley) and her husband ( Matthew Goode ) as they try to celebrate Christmas as the world faces impending doom.

The "Naughty List" marathon will follow Dec. 4 with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Gremlins and A Dennis the Menace Christmas. "A Murray Christmas" will take place Dec. 11 and feature Bill Murray's films Scrooged, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters.

"Best Christmas Ever" will conclude Dec. 24 and 25 with White Christmas, The Polar Express, Jack Frost, Rudolph's Shiny New Year and other titles.