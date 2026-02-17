HOME > Selling Sunset Christine Quinn / Instagram

Christine Quinn teases possible 'Selling Sunset' return

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/17/2026



Christine Quinn has opened up about whether a return to may be in her future.



Christine -- who joined for its debut season in 2019 and continued to star on the show until leaving after Season 5 in 2022 -- acknowledged conversations are "always" being had.



"I don't know what that looks like," Christine, 37, told the magazine while promoting Season 3 of House of Villains on Peacock.



"I'm always open to having fun and turning looks, but it needs to make sense for me, so it's just a question mark right now. We'll see."



Christine admitted, however, that reprising her role on "would definitely be interesting."



After all, Christine revealed that she's still in touch with some of the cast, even though she had



"[Jason Oppenheim], I actually talked with yesterday. I love him. I've always loved him, and he's always been really supportive of me," Christine shared.



"I do talk to a lot of the girls, also [Nicole Young], [Davina Potratz], [Bre Tiesi], here and there, and I see them at events and stuff like that."



Christine said that while she hasn't kept up with the show, she's viewed clips on TikTok and read comments on social media.



"It seems to have taken a darker turn from when I was on the show. The things that they talk about seem to be really, really heavy," Christine explained.



Christine added that it's "crazy" how the tides "have changed."



"I've seen a huge uproar and people being like, 'Oh my gosh. Christine was right. Why did we not see this the whole time?'" Christine said.

"I had a lot of people that told me, 'I went back and watched the season over again, and it's like I was wearing rose colored glasses the first time I saw it.' And so that does make me feel good."



Christine insisted that she "always saw things sooner" than her co-stars.



"My intuition is just really, really strong, and I could read people," Christine boasted.



"And I think a lot of them were blinded. It would be fun to come back and be like, 'Bitches I told you. Saddle up. Let's go.' But I don't know if they can handle it."



When Christine starred on , she was accused of trying to steal one of Emma Hernan's clients with a $5,000 bribe. Christine then never showed up to a meeting at the Oppenheim Group to discuss the allegation.



Shortly before the show's fifth season premiered on Netflix, Christine slammed producers for editing "fake storylines" into the show.



The Texas native wrote on Twitter at the time, "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of it's 5,000 fake storylines!"



But Christine's alleged bribe continued to be a major storyline on Season 5, and she struggled to get along with her fellow cast members.



"I've always loved the show. I've watched it. I'm a huge fan," Christine told Us.



"When this opportunity came to me, I was like, 'I have to do this.' I was just excited to show my real personality and have fun and be silly and goofy. It's very different from everything that I've done."



Christine previously competed on Season 9 of The Masked Singer, but she shared, "I've never done anything where I have roommates, let alone share a shower in a bathroom with someone. It was all new to me, but in the best way."



House of Villains' new season is set to premiere Thursday, February 26 at 9PM ET/PT on Peacock.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

