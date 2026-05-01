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Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa returning to 'Selling Sunset' for Season 10

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/01/2026



will officially star original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa when the show returns with a new season.



ADVERTISEMENT Following speculation about 's cast, Netflix confirmed that Christine, 37, and Heather, 38, will both be returning for Season 10.



Christine and Heather's participation was revealed as part of Netflix's Wednesday, April 29 announcement that has been renewed.



"This isn't a rewind, it's a reintroduction," Christine



The official premiere date of 's tenth season will be announced at a later time.



Both Christine and Heather starred on the L.A. real estate series when it first premiered in 2019.



Christine -- who reconnected with the show's creator Adam DiVello after her breakup with Christian Dumontet -- said she'll be returning to the show "from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity" than she had after Season 5 in 2022



Christine said motherhood has made her "more intentional and much more protective" of her peace -- but that doesn't mean she'll shy away from drama next season.



"I'm still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that's more centered and even more sure of herself," Christine insisted.



"I'm hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest. I'm not coming back to play an old version of myself. I'm coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge."



Heather also said she's changed a lot since stepping away from the series after Season 6.



"I've become a mom, a wife, a business owner, and I finally feel secure enough in who I am to walk back into that world and not lose myself in it," Heather shared.



"I'm calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I'm not afraid to say it."

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During her time away from , Heather has continued to flip homes with husband Tarek El Moussa.



"Tarek and I have settled into something really beautiful together. We're solid, we're happy," she shared.



"I want people to see the full picture of who I am now. Not just the dramatic moments, but the real life I've built."



Heather also teased that she wants to mend relationships with her fellow The Oppenheim Group real estate agents.



"There are conversations that got cut short. I'm also not going to pretend things didn't happen," Heather explained.



"[This show] is really about a group of women building something together, rooting for each other, figuring it out. There was friendship and camaraderie at the core of it. Coming back, I really want to bring that original spirit with me."



But Heather acknowledged that when a group of women with big personalities come together, there's naturally "going to be tension."



"That's just reality," she noted, "but it's how you handle those differences that define the dynamic."



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Heather also currently stars on HGTV's The Flip Off alongside Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina Haack.



Netflix told fans to check back for updates about 's new season "very soon."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS will officially star original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa when the show returns with a new season.Following speculation about 's cast, Netflix confirmed that Christine, 37, and Heather, 38, will both be returning for Season 10.Christine and Heather's participation was revealed as part of Netflix's Wednesday, April 29 announcement that has been renewed."This isn't a rewind, it's a reintroduction," Christine said in a Netflix press release.The official premiere date of 's tenth season will be announced at a later time.Both Christine and Heather starred on the L.A. real estate series when it first premiered in 2019.Christine -- who reconnected with the show's creator Adam DiVello after her breakup with Christian Dumontet -- said she'll be returning to the show "from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity" than she had after Season 5 in 2022Christine said motherhood has made her "more intentional and much more protective" of her peace -- but that doesn't mean she'll shy away from drama next season."I'm still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that's more centered and even more sure of herself," Christine insisted."I'm hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest. I'm not coming back to play an old version of myself. I'm coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge."Heather also said she's changed a lot since stepping away from the series after Season 6."I've become a mom, a wife, a business owner, and I finally feel secure enough in who I am to walk back into that world and not lose myself in it," Heather shared."I'm calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I'm not afraid to say it."During her time away from , Heather has continued to flip homes with husband Tarek El Moussa."Tarek and I have settled into something really beautiful together. We're solid, we're happy," she shared."I want people to see the full picture of who I am now. Not just the dramatic moments, but the real life I've built."Heather also teased that she wants to mend relationships with her fellow The Oppenheim Group real estate agents."There are conversations that got cut short. I'm also not going to pretend things didn't happen," Heather explained."[This show] is really about a group of women building something together, rooting for each other, figuring it out. There was friendship and camaraderie at the core of it. Coming back, I really want to bring that original spirit with me."But Heather acknowledged that when a group of women with big personalities come together, there's naturally "going to be tension.""That's just reality," she noted, "but it's how you handle those differences that define the dynamic."wrapped its ninth season in late 2025. Christine subsequently teased her possible return to the show in February.Heather also currently stars on HGTV's The Flip Off alongside Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina Haack.Netflix told fans to check back for updates about 's new season "very soon." SELLING SUNSET MORE SELLING SUNSET NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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