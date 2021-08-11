Christina Ricci is going to be a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old actress is expecting her second child, her first with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton.

Ricci already has a 7-year-old son, Freddie, with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.

The Addams Family actress shared news of her pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram alongside a sonogram.

"Life keeps getting better @markhamptonhair," she captioned the post.

"Awwww first look at this beautiful little face so happy for you guys," Lynskey wrote.

Ricci called Hampton her "favorite person" while wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram in July.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good. I love you this next year is going to be the best one yet," she wrote.

Ricci's pregnancy follows her divorce from Heerdegen. Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020 and later alleged Heerdegen was physically and emotionally abusive.

Ricci is known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family and Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow. She will star in the upcoming Showtime series Yellowjackets.