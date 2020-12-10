Christina Milian is going to be a mom of three.

The 39-year-old singer and actress is expecting her third child, her second with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matt Pokora.

Milian shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of Pokora kissing her baby bump. Another picture shows the couple's 10-month-old son, Isaiah, putting his hand on Milian's bump.

"You and Me + 3 #morelove," Milian captioned the post.

Pokora said in a post on his own account that Isaiah is already a protective big brother.

Milian is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband, rapper The-Dream.

WAGS LA alum Nicole Williams, actress Zulay Henao and YouTube star Desi Perkins were among those to congratulate Milian on her new pregnancy.

"Christina!!!!! Congratulations baby!!!" Henao wrote.

"Congratulations such a beautiful photo!!" Perkins said.

Milian gave birth to Isaiah in January. She said in an interview with People in May that she was happy to be spending time with family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm super happy. I have a really happy baby," Milian said. "Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work."

Milian last released the EP 4U in 2015. She will star with Jay Pharaoh in a new Netflix romantic comedy produced by Alicia Keys.