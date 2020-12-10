FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Congratulations such a beautiful photo!!" Perkins said.
Milian gave birth to Isaiah in January. She said in an interview with People in May that she was happy to be spending time with family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm super happy. I have a really happy baby," Milian said. "Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work."
Milian last released the EP 4U in 2015. She will star with Jay Pharaoh in a new Netflix romantic comedy produced by Alicia Keys.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.