Christina is a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, TN, who met Zach on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in September 2022 and then got the party started on The Bachelor's January 23 premiere.
Both of her entrances had something in common: liquor.
Christina also showed her playful and goofy side when she challenged Zach to a compatibility test on Night 1 of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, the pair quickly discovered they don't have a ton in common.
However, Zach gave Christina the first rose at the Rose Ceremony, and ABC says Christina is "ready for her perfect, fairytale love story."
Zach recently told BachelorNation.com that he wants to find a "really compassionate" woman who's "kind to everyone" and is not self-involved.
"How you treat people on a day-to-day basis is really important to me," Zach said, adding how he was "most nervous" about a bachelorette joining his season for the wrong reasons.
"I want to find someone who truly wants a future with me, so that's what scares me the most," he noted.
The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer recently teased that Zach's season is the "most emotional" one he's ever hosted and is more "about the love story" and "less about the drama."
So will Christina turn out to be the girl of Zach's dreams? It's possible Christina could go from a party bus to a limo headed to the Final Rose Ceremony.
But until viewers find out what really happens on Zach's The Bachelor season, let's get to know Christina a little better right now.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Christina was married once before
Christina began dating Blake Dennis in 2023, and they got married in May 2015.
The pair celebrated four years of being married in May 2019, and on Halloween that year, Christina posted Facebook photos with Blake in which they dressed up like skeletons and she captioned her post, "Death can't even do us part."
Christina often expresses how she's proud of Blakely's achievements on social media, and she doesn't stand for mommy-shaming.
"I know that there are so many hard working mommas out there who also don't deserve to be ridiculed for following their hearts or pursuing their dreams," Christina recently wrote on Instagram.
"Next.. yes.. I am a mom.. who also works.. and also hasn't given up on finding a partner. I absolutely love my job and although it requires me to travel, it also means that when I'm home I don't have to work much at all. I also have an absolute SQUAD when it comes to the people that have helped me raise her since day 1. That girl is loved SOOO big."
Christina has ties to a Country Music Hall of Famer
Christina is the niece of Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell, who belted out hits in the 1970s such as "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" and "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed," according to Taste of Country.
Barbara has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 50 years, and she was named the CMA Entertainer of the Year for two years running in 1980 and 1981.
Christina's mother, Irlene Mandrell, is also a performer, and another one of Christina's aunts, Louise Mandrell, had many chart-topping singles in country music in the 1970s.
In addition to being an influencer, Christina is also a model and actress
Christina has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, and she's been a social-media influencer for years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Christina has also appeared in the following music videos: "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" by Cole Swindell, "Fifteen" by Taylor Swift, and "It's About Time" by Kevin Quinn.
Christina has also acted in some films and television shows -- including Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009, Becoming Jesse Tate in 2009, A Belle for Christmas in 2014, and After Darkness in 2014.
Christina has teased she'll be releasing diet and fitness tips
Christina revealed her weight transformation on Instagram in April 2022.
"At least some good came out of quarantine!.. and no, this wasn't just because the grocery stores ran out of food... 2020 was a turning point for me," Christina explained to her followers.
"It's when I made my decision to make being healthy and kind to my body a top priority."
Christina, who clearly put muscle on over the years, wrote in the comments how she's "eager to share more about" her diet and at-home CrossFit journey.
"My advice is to focus on making healthier habits rather than worrying about the scale!" Christina told a fan, before writing multiple times that more tips and information will be coming soon.