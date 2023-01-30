Christina Mandrell / Instagram

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/30/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Christina was married once before

Christina has been officially divorced for almost two years now

ADVERTISEMENT

bachelorette has a beloved daughter

Christina has ties to a Country Music Hall of Famer

In addition to being an influencer, Christina is also a model and actress

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina has teased she'll be releasing diet and fitness tips

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.