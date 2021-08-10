The 49-year-old actress went public with her diagnosis Monday on Twitter.
"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."
"It's been a tough road," she said. "But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."
"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do," Applegate added. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
MS is "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and the body," according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The cause of MS is unknown, although scientists believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors contribute. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with women being two to three times more likely to be diagnosed.
