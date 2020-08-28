Christina Aguilera is back with a new music video.

The 39-year-old singer and actress released a video Friday for her new version of "Reflection," a song for Disney's live-action remake of Mulan.

The video, directed by Mulan director Niki Caro, shows Aguilera wearing a blue dress and performing against a black background. It also features scenes from the remake, starring Liu Yifei as Mulan.

Aguilera recorded the original "Reflection" for Disney's 1998 animated version of Mulan. She celebrated the new version's release in an Instagram post Friday.

"I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I've become, having grown up in this business, till now," the star wrote.

"So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection," she said.

Aguilera also recorded the new song "Loyal Brave True" for the remake. She released a music video for the song earlier this month.

The new Mulan co-stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li.

Mulan was originally to open in theaters in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The movie will now be released Sept. 4 as a rental for $29.99 on Disney+.