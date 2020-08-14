Christina Aguilera is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 39-year-old singer and actress released a video Friday for her song "Loyal Brave True" from Disney's live-action remake of Mulan.

The "Loyal Brave True" video shows Aguilera performing against a red background as scenes from the movie play in silhouette. The video was directed by Mulan director Niki Caro.

"Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do? / Tell me, underneath my armor / Am I loyal, brave and true?" Aguilera sings.

Aguilera also recorded a new version of "Reflection," the song she performed for Disney's 1998 animated version of Mulan, for the remake. She celebrated the film's impending release in an Instagram post Thursday.

"It's been a long awaited project that had to be postponed in the beginning of the year when all the theatres got shut down... but now we can reveal this beautiful movie and unveil the songs and music videos that I recorded in both English and Spanish. Including a reimagined 'Reflection' to coincide with this movie's score," Aguilera said.

"A very nostalgic and special moment -- seeing as this movie started it all for me. Leading to a record deal and the rest of my career to follow," she said of the original "Reflection." "Disney has always been the beginning of many magical things for me and I'm proud to now share this one!"

"Loyal Brave True" and the new version of "Reflection" will both appear in the film and on the movie's soundtrack. "Loyal Brave True" was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Mulan remake was initially scheduled to open in theaters in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The movie will now be released Sept. 4 as a rental for $29.99 on Disney+.