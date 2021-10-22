Christina Aguilera releases Spanish-language single 'Pa Mis Muchachas'
UPI News Service, 10/22/2021
Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for a new Spanish-language track titled "Pa Mis Muchachas."
ADVERTISEMENT
The track will appear on a forthcoming Spanish-language album, Aguilera's first since Mi Reflejo from 2000.
"Pa Mis Muchachas" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.
Aguilera also released a music video that features the singer attending a swanky party.
"Episode 1 of a long tale to come...This is a celebration of individuality. This is a story about strength, about letting your hair down. About rediscovering yourself along the way," Aguilera said about the song on Twitter.
Aguilera last released the album Liberation in 2018.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.