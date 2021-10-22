Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for a new Spanish-language track titled "Pa Mis Muchachas."

ADVERTISEMENT

The track will appear on a forthcoming Spanish-language album, Aguilera's first since Mi Reflejo from 2000.

"Pa Mis Muchachas" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Aguilera also released a music video that features the singer attending a swanky party.

"Episode 1 of a long tale to come...This is a celebration of individuality. This is a story about strength, about letting your hair down. About rediscovering yourself along the way," Aguilera said about the song on Twitter.

Aguilera last released the album Liberation in 2018.