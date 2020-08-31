Christina Aguilera performed songs from Disney's live-action remake of Mulan on Good Morning America.

The 39-year-old singer performed her new version of "Reflection" and "Loyal Brave True" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Aguilera recorded the original "Reflection" for Disney's 1998 animated version of Mulan. She released a music video for the new "Reflection" last week.

"I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I've become, having grown up in this business, till now," Aguilera said Friday on Instagram. "So this song always resonates and represents new chapters & energy for me."

Aguilera also recorded "Loyal Brave True" for the new Mulan. She released a music video for the song earlier this month.

The live-action Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei , Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li. The film will be released Sept. 4 as a rental for $29.99 on Disney+.

Aguilera released her eighth studio album, Liberation, in June 2018. The original "Reflection" was her first single, released 20 years prior in June 1998. Aguilera credited her first record deal and career to Mulan while sharing "Loyal Brave True" this month.

"Disney has always been the beginning of many magical things for me and I'm proud to now share this one!" she said.