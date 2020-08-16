Television personality Chrissy Teigen said on Twitter she didn't know she was pregnant with her third child when she underwent breast-reduction surgery a few months ago.

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," Teigen told a fan who asked about the timing of her operation on Twitter Saturday.

"A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before," she added.

Teigen admitted she was immediately nervous knowing it was risky to have undergone elective surgery to remove her breast implants while pregnant.

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified," she tweeted. "Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

Teigen, 34, and singer John Legend , 41, married in 2013 and are the parents of 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, who were born after the couple used IVF therapy.

They announced Teigen's latest pregnancy in Legend's "Wild" music video last week.