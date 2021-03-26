Chrissy Teigen and James Corden took turns answering personal questions or eating disgusting foods while playing Spill Your Guts on The Late Late Show.

The duo, on Thursday, were given three covered trays of food instead of a revolving table of terrible treats. If Teigen or Corden refused to answer a question, they will would be forced to uncover a mysterious dish and eat whatever is inside.

Teigen ranked four previous winners of People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive title from most sexy to least sexy instead of eating beet worm salad. The model placed Idris Elba in the top spot followed by Michael B. Jordan, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Corden said he would tell his past self to turn down 2009 film Lesbian Vampire Killers instead of eating turkey testicles, while Teigen said the strangest place she's been intimate with her husband John Legend was at the Democratic National Convention instead of eating bull penis.

The late night host was unwilling to rank his favorite members of the royal family and had to eat an ant-covered corndog. Corden also refused to answer how much he's getting paid to be a spokesperson for WW and had to eat cow tongue Jell-O molds.

"That is right up there in the worst things I've eaten on this," Corden said about the ant-covered corndog.

Teigen didn't want to choose which item on her website isn't worth buying and had to try a salmon, tuna and fisheye milkshake.

The 35-year-old, during a sit-down interview, discussed her love for 90 Day Fiance.

"It is so pure. What you're seeing is people at their purest really fighting for love," Teigen said.

"It has all of my heart. It captivates me," she continued.

Teigen recently deleted her Twitter account.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she said in one of her last tweets.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," Teigen continued.