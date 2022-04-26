Chrissy Teigen discussed her HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Teigen, who executive produces the series, talked about the late Shamblin's career and how she was a diet guru before becoming a religious leader.

The series, which returns to HBO Max with its final two episodes on Thursday, depicts the dark side of Shamblin's church The Remnant Fellowship.

"She preyed on the insecurities of a lot of people that followed her. She basically had these fundamentalist values but she tied it into, you know, every time you want to eat, you should just pray," Teigen said.

"It was basically like intuitive eating but it was just all done so wrong and so toxic," she continued.

Shamblin and her husband, late actor Joe Lara, died in May 2021 following a plane crash. Teigen discussed continuing on with the docuseries after her death.

"As time passed, we realized that people were more and more okay with speaking out now that she was gone. Like, they were very fearful of her. " Teigen said.

"That's kind of what part two is going into it now, are all these people that are no longer afraid to speak out," she continued.