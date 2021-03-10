Chrissy Teigen discussed why she asked President Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Teigen originally asked Biden to follow her on Twitter after she was blocked by former President Donald Trump

"The second it happened, I was like, 'Oh [expletive].' I sent like two tweets in two weeks and people were worried," Teigen said on Tuesday, after being asked when she thought it was a bad idea to ask Biden to follow her.

Teigen, in February, asked the @POTUS account to stop following her so she could flourish on the social media platform.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me," Teigen tweeted at the time.

"I don't believe he's like Trump and actively really scrolling through, but it was so amazing that he followed me because I had been shunned for four years. I couldn't see anything that was being said so I loved the statement of that," Teigen said.

The 35-year-old went on to explain that having the @POTUS account following her was too much and placed her in a small list of accounts that Biden followed.

"But then it just became too much. And also, when you're on that list, a bunch of weird people go to his account and they don't know you at all so they're like, 'Who's this chick?' And then they come to my page and it's just a hellhole. Yeah so life is better now," she continued.

Teigen also mentioned that she is finishing her third cookbook and has launched a new Cravings online store.