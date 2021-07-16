Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the death of their French bulldog Pippa on social media, who has died at 10-years-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and she never took [expletive] from ANY new dog we brought in," Teigen said on Instagram Thursday alongside a selfie she took with Pippa.

"Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life," she continued.

Legend, on his Instagram, also posted a selfie of himself with Pippa, who is wearing a pearl necklace in the photo.

"We're going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her," Legend said.

"She was smart, fancy and didn't take any [expletive]. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!" the singer continued.

Teigen recently discussed her mental health on Instagram, stating that she felt "lost" and depressed after being 'canceled' over a bully scandal.

The model faced criticism for past tweets about television personality Courtney Stodden. Teigen apologized for the remarks in the May and said on Wednesday that she is struggling as she takes a break from public life.