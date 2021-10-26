Chrissy Teigen says she's 100 days sober in the wake of her cyberbullying controversy.

The 35-year-old model and television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Today that she is a "stronger, better" person after being accused of cyberbullying model Courtney Stodden in past tweets.

"I'm actually a hundred days sober today and I'm so excited," Teigen said. "I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Teigen initially apologized in May following claims that she cyberbullied Stodden in 2011 when Stodden was a teen. She apologized again in June, saying she was in the process of reaching out to other people she "insulted."

"I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down," Teigen said. "For me it was a big moment of, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.'"

"There's that old cliche, like, 'I'm glad it happened,' but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person," she added.

Teigen had said on Instagram in July that she was feeling "depressed" and "lost" after joining the "cancel club."

Following the scandal, Teigen lost sponsorships and stepped away from her guest voice role on the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.