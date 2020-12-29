Chrissy Teigen hosted a "math-off" game show for her husband, John Legend, on his 42nd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old model and television personality created a math competition for Legend while celebrating the singer's birthday with family and friends Monday in St. Barts.

Teigen shared videos on Instagram Stories of Legend and their friend Mike Rosenthal facing off in a "math-off" game show. Teigen and Rosenthal's wife, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins, played co-hosts by wearing sequined red gowns and holding fake microphones.

Chrissy Teigen created a math competition for John Legend while celebrating the singer's birthday with family and friends. Screenshot via chrissyteigen/Instagram Stories

"For John's birthday, we created the ultimate math-off competition. John and Mike love doing math," Teigen told fans.

"To all of you at home, I just want to let you know, this is sixth-grade math. They have a 40-question math test in their hands. There will be bonus questions throughout the game," she said.

Chrissy Teigen created a math competition for John Legend while celebrating the singer's birthday with family and friends. Screenshot via chrissyteigen/Instagram Stories

Legend, who wore plaid pants with suspenders, a white shirt and taped glasses, ended up winning the competition and proudly showed off his trophy.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Chrissy Teigen created a math competition for John Legend while celebrating the singer's birthday with family and friends. Screenshot via chrissyteigen/Instagram Stories

Teigen later shared videos from Legend's birthday dinner that featured their kids, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013. The couple said on Good Morning America in November that their marriage is stronger than ever after experiencing a pregnancy loss with their son Jack in September.

"I just know that I love my wife, more than ever," Legend said. "We've been through so many challenges together and they've made her stronger, and I know that doesn't always happen when people go through tragedy."

"I feel like the challenges we faced together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple and who we are as a family," he added. "I feel like we're stronger together than we've ever been."

Teigen shared a photo last week that showed how she still has a bump weeks after her pregnancy loss. She told fans she will "never" be pregnant again after experiencing the loss.

"Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," Teigen said. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day," she added.

Teigen and Legend went public about their pregnancy loss on Instagram in September.