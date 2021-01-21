Chrissy Teigen says "everything is new and better" since becoming sober in late 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old model and television personality reflected on her sobriety and shared a "very happy" family photo with her husband, singer John Legend , daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, Wednesday on Twitter.

The picture shows Teigen smiling for the camera as she and her family look out at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. The family was in the capital for Legend's performance at President Joe Biden's Celebrating America inauguration event Wednesday evening.

"ran our [expletive] up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober," Teigen captioned the post. "I know that's weird but it's like... a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy."

Teigen announced in December that she was four weeks sober. She later explained her decision to quit drinking on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself holding the Holly Whitaker book Quit Like a Woman.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an [expletive] of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like [expletive] by 6, not being able to sleep," the star said.

"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," she added.

Teigen previously said in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan that she was cutting back on drinking.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," the model said.

"Then I felt bad for making kind of an [expletive] of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible," she added.

Legend performed Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" during Celebrating America, which also featured performances from Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and other artists.

Teigen said Thursday on Instagram that she is the only celebrity that Biden's official Twitter account follows.