Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her husband John Legend's 43rd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old model and television personality marked the occasion by dedicating a post to Legend on Instagram.

Teigen shared a video featuring photobooth snaps of herself and Legend.

"happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more," Teigen captioned the post Tuesday.

"I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me!" she said. "Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you."

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3.

Teigen shared a new photo of her kids on Christmas Eve.

"These came out of me!" she captioned the post.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Teigen and Legend experienced a pregnancy loss in September 2020 while expecting their third child, son Jack. Teigen honored their late son on National Son Day in September.

"a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "i didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."

Teigen said on Today in October that she is 100 days sober.