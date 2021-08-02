Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, Famous Friends.The Famous Friends tour will kick off Oct. 21 at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, Ark., before wrapping up on Dec. 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.Young will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark on the tour.Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday.Young will release Famous Friends on Aug. 6. The country star last released the album Losing Sleep in 2017.Here is the full list of dates for Chris Young's Famous Friends tourOct. 21 -- Little Rock, Ark., at First Security AmphitheaterOct. 22 -- New Braunfels, Texas, at Whitewater AmphitheaterOct. 23 -- Grand Prairie, Texas, at Trust CU Theatre at Grand PrairieNov. 4 -- Rapid City, S.D., at Summit Arena at The MonumentNov. 5 -- Rochester, Minn., at Mayo Civic Center ArenaNov. 6 -- Bemidji, Minn., at Sanford CenterNov. 11 -- Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial CentreNov. 12 -- Baton Rouge, La., at Raising Cane's River CenterNov. 13 -- Corpus Christi, Texas, at Concrete Street AmphitheaterNov. 18 -- Green Bay, Wis., at Resch CenterNov. 19 -- Coralville, Iowa, at Xtream ArenaNov. 20 -- Dekalb, Ill., at Northern Illinois UniversityDec. 5 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena