Tomlin told People that Lauren Tomlin gave birth to Elle on Monday. The couple have two other daughters, Ashlyn, 9, and Madison, 6.
Tomlin announced Lauren Tomlin's pregnancy in October and celebrated the news in the song "Miracle of Love."
"I got the news today / I heard that you were coming / It took my breath away / and the tears filled up my eyes / Surely you'd change some things / the way that I was living / I hit my knees to pray / so grateful for new life," he sings.
Tomlin released his 12th studio album, Holy Roar, in 2018, and the duets album Chris Tomlin & Friends in July. He is known for the songs "How Great is Our God," "Our God" and "Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)."
