Christian music singer Chris Tomlin is a dad of three.

The 48-year-old recording artist recently welcomed his third child, daughter Elle Grace, with his wife, Lauren Tomlin.

Tomlin confirmed the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Isn't she lovely... Isn't she wonderful... Elle Grace Tomlin has arrived to our world and we couldn't be more grateful. She is precious and beautiful," the star wrote.

"Babies are miracles... Lauren and I are counting our blessings and soaking up our little 'miracle of love,'" he added. "Time seems to stand still at the moment."

Country music group Lady A and singers RaeLynn and Jason Ingram were among those to congratulate Tomlin in the comments.

"Precious!" Lady A wrote.

"OMGGGGGGG come to aunt raerae!!!" RaeLynn said.

Tomlin told People that Lauren Tomlin gave birth to Elle on Monday. The couple have two other daughters, Ashlyn, 9, and Madison, 6.

Tomlin announced Lauren Tomlin's pregnancy in October and celebrated the news in the song "Miracle of Love."

"I got the news today / I heard that you were coming / It took my breath away / and the tears filled up my eyes / Surely you'd change some things / the way that I was living / I hit my knees to pray / so grateful for new life," he sings.

Tomlin released his 12th studio album, Holy Roar, in 2018, and the duets album Chris Tomlin & Friends in July. He is known for the songs "How Great is Our God," "Our God" and "Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)."