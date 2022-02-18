Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show tour.The 43-year-old country music singer has added a new leg to the North American tour, which begins March 17 in Houston.The new dates start June 9 in San Diego and come to a close Oct. 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.The tour will also feature Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Friends and other special guests.Stapleton is known for the singles "Broken Halos," "Starting Over" and "You Should Probably Leave." He released his fourth album, Starting Over, in November 2020.The singer is nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards and will perform at the awards show in March.Here's the full list of new dates for the All-American Road Show tour:June 9 -- San Diego, at North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 10 -- Los Angeles, at The ForumJuly 7 -- Cleveland, at Blossom Music CenterJuly 8 -- Detroit, at Comerica ParkJuly 9 -- Charleston, W.V., at at Charleston Civic Center ColiseumJuly 21 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle CasinoJuly 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music CenterJuly 28 -- Huntsville, Ala., at The Orion AmphitheaterJuly 29 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AmpAug. 17 -- Canandaigua, N.Y., at at CMACAug. 20 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post PavilionAug. 25 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health AmphitheaterAug. 26 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts CenterAug. 27 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hershey Park StadiumOct. 6 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus CenterOct. 7 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterOct. 8 -- Milwaukee, at Fiserv ForumOct. 13 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial ArenaOct. 14 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 15 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock LiveOct. 20 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank ArenaOct. 21 -- Bossier City, La., at Brookshire Grocery ArenaOct. 22 -- New Orleans, at Smoothie King CenterOct. 27 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena