Chris Sligh, a former American Idol finalist, has revealed he is battling coronavirus as well as a serious case of pneumonia. Chris, who competed on American Idol's sixth season, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal his health crisis. "I'll try to reach out to as many people as I can individually, but publicly let me say thank you for the prayers & kind words," Chris began in his Instagram post. "I have Covid that has developed into pneumonia. Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn't get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work and fast." "Thank you again for you love," he added. "It means a lot to me. I still covet your prayers & good thoughts." When one follower asked Chris why he's been given an antibiotic for a viral infection, Chris replied, "I think the antibiotics are aimed specifically at the pneumonia and only that." Chris also shared a photo of himself in a Nashville hospital on Monday. "My world right now. Covid suuuuucks," he captioned the image. One of Chris' followers blamed his illness on people following quarantine measures too loosely and not taking self-isolating seriously. Chris, however, assured the fan, "I was locked down the whole time. Didn't see any friends for months. Obeyed all rules of social distancing\/masks when stage 1 & 2 came to our area." Chris went on to reveal, "I got sick b\/c a co-writer was exposed to a co-writer who didn't tell anyone they had the disease until after testing positive." Chris revealed he began feeling symptoms of Covid-19 in late June, according to CNN, and he's since been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. "It can't hurt to open it up to prayer warriors, and even well-wishers (if you don't pray, that's okay)," he reportedly wrote. Chris was the third finalist eliminated from American Idol's sixth season, which crowned Jordin Sparks the winner in 2007. Chris therefore finished the reality singing competition in tenth place. Chris began recording Christian music after the show and has since released an album entitled Running Back to You featuring the hit track "Empty Me." Chris is married to Sarah Sligh with whom he has welcomed two children, nine-year-old Keira and six-year-old McCartney.