Chris Rock addressed the Will Smith incident in his first standup performance since the Oscars. Rock was in Boston, Mass. performing two shows on Wednesday.

"How was your weekend?" Rock greeted the audience according to NBC Boston.

According to Variety, Rock ultimately had to put an end to the standing ovation he received. "Yo, let me do the show," he said according to the trade.

"I don't have a bunch of [expletive] about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock said according to Variety. "I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that [expletive]. And it will be serious and funny."

According to Variety, a Rock fan in the audience shouted, "[Expletive] Will Smith."

Earlier Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Rock. They are conducting a vote on disciplinary action against Smith on April 18.