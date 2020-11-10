Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and Wolf Warrior actor Wu Jing have landed the lead roles in the action-comedy, Saigon Bodyguards.

Veep scribes Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck are writing the English-language film, which is a remake of a 2016 Vietnamese movie.

No director has been named yet.

The Universal Pictures project will reunite Pratt with producers Joe and Anthony Russo, with whom he worked on the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers blockbusters.

The Russo brothers also served as consultants on Jing's Wolf Warriors 2.

Pratt will also be a producer on Saigon Bodyguards.