Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first baby together
UPI News Service, 04/26/2020
Film star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, are expecting their first child together.
ADVERTISEMENT
The happy news was reported this weekend by People.com, E! and ETOnline.
No details on the child's sex or anticipated due date were immediately known.
The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on June 8.
Pratt, 40, is known for his roles in the sitcom Parks and Recreation, and in the Marvel's Avengers blockbusters. He also starred in Jurassic World and its sequel, and was heard in the animated films, Onward and The Lego Movie.
He has a 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.