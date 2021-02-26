NBC has released a new teaser for an upcoming Law & Order special event, which reunites former co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A reunion ten years in the making. An #SVU and #OrganizedCrime crossover event, April 1 on @NBC," the network captioned Thursday's preview on Twitter.

The first part of the one-night, two-hour story will be told on Law & Order: SVU. It will continue with the debut episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The episodes will reunite Meloni's character, New York Police Department Detective Elliot Stabler, with his former partner, Capt. Olivia Benson, played by Hargitay.

Meloni played Stabler for the first 12 seasons of SVU.

The new show follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

The teaser sees Benson reflecting on her relationship with Stabler, then learning he had left the department.

It ends with Benson arriving at a crime scene and hearing someone call, "Liv!" She turns around, shocked, and replies, "Elliot?"

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The video closes with an image of the two characters' faces and the date of the crossover event.

Bones and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Tamara Taylor and American Horror Story and The Practice actor Dylan McDermott also recently joined the cast of Organized Crime.

Hargitay has been on SVU since its first season. It is now in its 22nd season.