Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for watching 'Extraction' on Netflix
UPI News Service, 05/03/2020
Chris Hemsworth thanked viewers this weekend in an Instagram video for watching his new Netflix original movie, Extraction.
"Hey, what's up guys? I hope you're doing well," the action-thriller's star said in Saturday's post.
"I just want to say a massive 'thank you' to everyone who checked out Extraction. You've made it the No. 1 film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing," he added.
"On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you guys."
The streaming service tweeted Friday: "EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix -- with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far!"
Hemsworth, who is famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously worked with the Russos on Avengers movies.
