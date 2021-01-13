"Every chance I could, and I still do. They're really tall, but they're actually quite soft. And they cry a lot. I take great joy in making them cry," he jokingly said.
Liam Hemsworth is known for playing Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games film series, while Chris Hemsworth portrays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luke Hemsworth plays Ashley Stubbs on the HBO series Westworld.
