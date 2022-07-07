Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth will be seen reading a bedtime story on the BBC's CBeebies children's program Friday.

Hemsworth will read Stormy Night by Salina Yoon, a picture book about a little bear who is frightened of the rain and thunder.

"I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms. Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes," Hemsworth, a married father of three children, said in a statement Thursday.

Recent CBeebies Bedtime Stories readers have included Kate Middleton, Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl, Steve Carell and Rose Ayling-Ellis.